Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,651 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 6.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

