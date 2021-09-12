Sei Investments Co. Purchases 13,131 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

LYB stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

