Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 43.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after buying an additional 346,751 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

