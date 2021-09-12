Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI opened at $148.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.56. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

