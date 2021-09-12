Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $39,522,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

