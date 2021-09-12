SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $3.62 on Top Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $20,633.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for $3.62 or 0.00007974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00164358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00739203 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

