Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.71. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

