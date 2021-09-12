Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $598.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.71.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.