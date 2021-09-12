Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.