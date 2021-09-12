Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 18,982 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.83 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

