scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.78. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.37.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.