Scott & Selber Inc. Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 164,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $128.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average of $119.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.