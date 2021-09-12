Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $5,673,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Broadcom by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,410,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $498.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.53. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

