Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 0.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

WM opened at $154.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

