Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 520,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

