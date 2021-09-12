Scala One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,873.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $1,873.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00133092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00186980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.35 or 0.07319596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,927.55 or 1.00010882 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.00978803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

