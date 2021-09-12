San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Down 18.8%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG)’s share price traded down 18.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 103,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 107,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.