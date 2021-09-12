S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price target from research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on S&T in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

S&T stock opened at €22.70 ($26.71) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. S&T has a 12 month low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 12 month high of €24.20 ($28.47).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

