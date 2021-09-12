Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $1,447.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,835.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.55 or 0.07427697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.00402390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.08 or 0.01420467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.74 or 0.00549223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00486153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00340999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,523,202 coins and its circulating supply is 32,405,889 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

