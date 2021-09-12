Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.