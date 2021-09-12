Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brady by 31.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,761,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,578,000 after purchasing an additional 274,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after purchasing an additional 174,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 167.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 85,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 162.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,510 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRC opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

