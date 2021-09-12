Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,940 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after buying an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DSP Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 133,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 96,685 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in DSP Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 492,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $533.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

