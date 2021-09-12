Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average of $117.50. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

