Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,181 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Realogy worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Realogy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Realogy by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

