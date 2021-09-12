Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 142,786 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 5,197.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of AdaptHealth worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 460,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

