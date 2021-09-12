Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RDS-A has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RDS-A traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,830 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

