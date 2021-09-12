Royal Bank of Canada Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $80.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $3,250,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,726,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,622,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,410,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smartsheet by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

