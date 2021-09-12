Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 437 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.