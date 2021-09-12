Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

RKLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

RKLY stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 245.00 and a beta of -0.02. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

