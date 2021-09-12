Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,661 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of Littelfuse worth $35,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,809 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $272.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.04 and a 200-day moving average of $262.66. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

