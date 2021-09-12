Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,779 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $30,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 16.1% in the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.6% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 16.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 237,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $210.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.71. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

