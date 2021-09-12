Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $311,069,000 after purchasing an additional 160,901 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QCOM stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

