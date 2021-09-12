Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 45,984 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

