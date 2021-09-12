Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 174,424 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 132.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,424 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $39,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 305,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,716,000 after acquiring an additional 277,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

