RING X PLATFORM Hits One Day Volume of $519,092.00 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $519,092.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00162965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044749 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

