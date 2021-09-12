Rhumbline Advisers Sells 33,293 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.