Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rogers were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 238.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers by 43.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rogers by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,928,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $194.55 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

