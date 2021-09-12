Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NKTR stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

