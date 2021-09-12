Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of 8X8 worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its stake in 8X8 by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $389,418.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,739.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

