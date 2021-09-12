Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.13 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

