Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 21,042 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Werner Enterprises worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $543,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

