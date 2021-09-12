RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $760.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $720.00 to $760.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $730.33.

Shares of RH opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

