RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $760.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $720.00 to $760.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.
RH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $730.33.
Shares of RH opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
