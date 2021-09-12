Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexnord has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NYSE RXN opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,053 shares of company stock worth $2,253,889. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

