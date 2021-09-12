Reviewing Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Youdao and Arco Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $485.44 million 3.64 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -5.99 Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.68 $3.26 million $0.06 395.00

Arco Platform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -46.55% N/A -85.45% Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Youdao and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 5 1 0 2.17 Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00

Youdao currently has a consensus target price of $18.68, indicating a potential upside of 30.98%. Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.72%. Given Arco Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Youdao.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Youdao on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.