Reviewing O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for O2Micro International and Sequans Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

O2Micro International presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.80%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Risk & Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares O2Micro International and Sequans Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $78.33 million 2.65 $6.13 million $0.21 34.76 Sequans Communications $50.92 million 3.56 -$54.48 million ($1.28) -3.79

O2Micro International has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 13.62% 15.09% 12.41% Sequans Communications -59.88% N/A -34.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

O2Micro International beats Sequans Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

