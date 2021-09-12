Reviewing Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Adynxx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million N/A N/A Adynxx $2.22 million 0.02 -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adynxx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nemaura Medical and Adynxx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.56%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Adynxx.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Adynxx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

