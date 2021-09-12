Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Retail Properties of America reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.