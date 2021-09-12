Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $859,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 82.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,773,208 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 199,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

