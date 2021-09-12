Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $582,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,682. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average of $140.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

