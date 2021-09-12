Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

